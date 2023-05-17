Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Drops By 5.9%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 5.6 %

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ COGT opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

