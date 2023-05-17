Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Decreases By 8.4%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of CMRA opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.
Comera Life Sciences Company Profile
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.
