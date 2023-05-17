Short Interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Decreases By 8.4%

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CMRA opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.