Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declines By 7.9%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.