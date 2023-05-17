Short Interest in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declines By 7.9%

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
CSX Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
