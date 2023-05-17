Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Grows By 7.5%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCORE Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.