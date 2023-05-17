Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Expands By 7.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
