Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Expands By 7.5%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

