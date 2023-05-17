Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rises By 7.9%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Holcim Stock Down 0.1 %

HCMLY stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

About Holcim

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

