Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Drops By 5.3%

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,507.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JDDSF stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.
About JD Sports Fashion
