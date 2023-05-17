Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Declines By 6.2%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,729.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kerry Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

