Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Decreases By 10.8%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 702,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,270.0 days.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15.

LBLCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

