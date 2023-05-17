SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Desjardins lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SILV stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,291,000 after buying an additional 8,792,269 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 279,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

