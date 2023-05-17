Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1,140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098,460 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

