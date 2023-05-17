Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $11.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.