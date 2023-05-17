SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Alana Beard Sells 10,000 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SMRT stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. SmartRent, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.59.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Equities research analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmartRent by 191,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in SmartRent by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 4,459,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SmartRent by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

