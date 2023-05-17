Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $171.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

