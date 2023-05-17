Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,350 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

