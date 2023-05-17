Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

