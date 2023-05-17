Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,215,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,044,000 after buying an additional 1,375,199 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 477,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 422,183 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,556,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,197 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 112,045 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

