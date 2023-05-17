Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPC opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

