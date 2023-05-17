Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 6,175 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

