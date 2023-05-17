Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 41,637 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.