Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEV opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

