Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $237,000 Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PZC opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Increases Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.