Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $313,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

