Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $300,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.