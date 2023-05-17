Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XMPT opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

