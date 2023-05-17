Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 293.26%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.