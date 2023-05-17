Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.