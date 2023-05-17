Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $46.29.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.