Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 900 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

