Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TQQQ opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

