Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,711 shares of company stock worth $126,452. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

