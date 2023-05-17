Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 1,027.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

