Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $14,258,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 817,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,143,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 817,854 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

