Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

