Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Separately, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

SSUS stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

