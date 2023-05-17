Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The company had revenue of $350.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

