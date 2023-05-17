Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of VOD stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

