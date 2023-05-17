Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Critical Analysis

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -941.34% N/A -24,853.19% ExlService 10.66% 23.43% 13.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sparta Commercial Services and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ExlService has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

95.8% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and ExlService’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 15.58 -$8.99 million ($0.28) -0.60 ExlService $1.48 billion 3.52 $142.97 million $4.67 33.60

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ExlService beats Sparta Commercial Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

