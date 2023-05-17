SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 712,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 703,872 shares.The stock last traded at $21.23 and had previously closed at $21.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,280,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,675,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 592,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3,003.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

