Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

