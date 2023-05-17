Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Price Performance

Shares of Startek stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Startek has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Startek by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Startek by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

