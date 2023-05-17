StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

About China Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.