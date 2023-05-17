StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
About China Natural Resources
