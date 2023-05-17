StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.98 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
