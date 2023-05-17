StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,503 shares of company stock valued at $72,782 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

