Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 6.7%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 9,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,632,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,046,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,516,000.

(Get Rating)

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

