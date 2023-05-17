Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 6.7%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.62. Approximately 9,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.
GPCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95.
Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
