Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.6 %

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NYSE SUI opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Read More

