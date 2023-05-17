Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Edward Harris Fenster Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 218.89 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RUN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

