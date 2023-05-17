Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 2.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHCGet Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 12,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Super Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

