Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 2.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 12,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
