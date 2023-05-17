Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Down 2.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 12,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

About Super Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Super Group in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.