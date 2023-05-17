Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -24.21% 95.18% 45.67% Sutro Biopharma -175.89% -54.42% -31.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $40.91 million 12.10 -$46.41 million $2.28 4.98 Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 5.09 -$119.20 million ($2.38) -2.41

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Voyager Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Voyager Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 202.50%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz, and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

