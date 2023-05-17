SVB Leerink Comments on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

DBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Securities cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.83).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.