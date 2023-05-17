Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.60.
About Symbolic Logic
